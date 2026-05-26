Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday

After using just two of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive players, the Cleveland Browns continue to look for other ways to add depth on that side of the ball. In addition to trying to find an edge rusher, the Browns are also looking to add a cornerback or two to play in passing situations.

For now, they are adding undrafted free agents to address that need. While going through organized team activities (OTAs), the Browns are making multiple personnel decisions at the position.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Browns made two roster moves on Tuesday, signing one cornerback and letting go of another.

“The Browns signed CB Tyron Herring and waived CB DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury designation. Nicholson wasn’t participating in last week’s OTA practice open to media,” Oyefusi posted.

The Browns signed CB Tyron Herring and waived CB DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury designation. Nicholson wasn’t participating in last week’s OTA practice open to media. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 26, 2026

It is unknown what Nicholson’s injury is. The rookie out of USC was one of a group of 12 undrafted free agents signed by the Browns before the start of their rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Herring was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2025. The Delaware product spent time last season on the Packers’ and New England Patriots’ practice squads.

The Browns have veterans Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell as their two primary starting cornerbacks, with second-year player Myles Harden returning as their nickel corner. It is thought that Cleveland may be looking for an upgrade over Harden after the seventh-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft struggled at times as a rookie. It is also looking to improve its special teams under new coordinator Byron Storer, so it is possible that some of these undrafted players could be used in that area as well.

Cleveland could deploy rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as more of a hybrid player in coverage in passing situations. The second-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft was impressive at minicamp, so he can provide a unique option for first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

The Browns will continue to experiment with different alignments during the course of their two remaining OTA sessions, leading up to minicamp in mid-June and training camp in July.

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