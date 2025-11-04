Browns Urged To Add 2 Key Positions At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar position through their first eight games of the 2025 NFL season.

They are 2-6, with their sole wins being against the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.

This record puts the Browns at the bottom of the AFC North, and they’re in a favorable position to have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While many fans and analysts are already looking to the draft for players that could help the Browns moving forward, analyst Daryl Ruiter isn’t so sure this is the best strategy, as he mentioned on 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“I would try and add an offensive tackle and a WR. Preferably a WR more than 6 feet tall. I just think that’s where the priority should be. They don’t need draft picks, they need players. I think they’ve got enough future assets. They need some guys that can come in and help them get through this season and help these young quarterbacks out,” Ruiter said.

While the draft could help the Browns acquire young, talented players for their future, Ruiter argued that it might be in their best interest to pursue athletes with NFL experience.

He indicated that, with the Browns having two young quarterbacks on the roster who are trying to establish themselves in the league, finding veteran wideouts could be better for this team in the short and long term.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are seemingly going to compete for the Browns’ starting gig in 2026, and the Browns might want to give them the best possible chances to succeed with the right WRs on the roster.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, however, so if the Browns are going to make a move, they’ll need to do it quickly.

Otherwise, the rest of the season could look the same as the first half, which has been mostly disappointing and has underwhelmed expectations.

