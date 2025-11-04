Trey Wingo Predicts Browns Coach Will Be Fired

Despite enduring three losing seasons, Kevin Stefanski has managed to keep his job as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The front office continues to believe in his ability to lead the franchise through a much-needed turnaround.

That faith has delivered some results, including two playoff appearances over the past five seasons, which is a rare accomplishment in recent Browns history.

Still, patience in the NFL can only last so long. While Stefanski has brought stability, the question now is how much longer Cleveland’s front office will stay committed if the team fails to take the next step.

With the Browns being 2-6 through their first eight games of the season, analyst Trey Wingo indicated in a recent segment of 92.3’s “The Fan” that the writing might be on the wall for Stefanski unless they can make a miraculous turnaround.

“I do think Stefanski is a good coach but I do think he’s probably gonna get fired. He’s not a bad coach but I do think the organization is a house of cards. But if you don’t win you don’t keep your job. I don’t think Kevin Stefanski is the biggest reason for all the Browns’ problems. I think there are much bigger issues at play in Cleveland,” Wingo said.

Wingo spoke highly of Stefanski and what he can do as a coach, but in today’s NFL, coaches tend to take the blame for their team’s shortcomings.

Stefanski can only coach the team that’s put in front of him by the front office, and he currently has a roster that’s devoid of superstar talent.

They have an all-time defensive player in Myles Garrett, and while there are some young players with bright futures in this league, they haven’t been able to form a complete, competitive team.

The AFC North is more wide open now than it has been in previous years, especially considering the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, but the Browns still haven’t been able to capitalize.

It will be interesting to see what personnel and roster decisions the team makes over the next several months, as they could look to the 2026 season with a clean slate, so to speak.

