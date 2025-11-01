Insider Reveals Why Andrew Berry Isn’t Talking To Media

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the midst of another lost season as they own a 2-6 record during their Week 9 bye week.

The Browns have looked competent defensively, but the offense remains a work in progress.

Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins look like core pieces to build around, though the quarterback position remains unsettled between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

General manager Andrew Berry has come under fire this season for Cleveland’s lack of progress, with some even calling for him to lose his job.

So far, there are no indications that Browns ownership will let Berry go, but the general manager drew more scrutiny this week for not making his normal bye-week press conference.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported that the decision actually was made in the offseason to have Berry skip this year’s press conference.

“I was told the Browns decided in the offseason to skip the midseason press conference with the GM. No other AFC-North team does it. The Browns told me more teams skip it than make their GM available during the bye week. The Browns have always had this bye-week press conference with the GM since the team returned in 1999. I don’t believe GM Andrew Berry is afraid to face the media. He always is prepared and handles himself well in those settings,” Pluto wrote.

From the sound of it, Cleveland wanted to avoid more questions about the team and spared Berry from having to face the media.

Normally, Berry is more than willing to stand firm on decisions he’s made, and that would have likely been no different had he spoken.

For now, the more pressing issue is how the Browns go about upgrading its roster this offseason, as fans are certainly going to want to see meaningful moves made.

NEXT:

AFC Team Rumored To Have Strong Interest In Shedeur Sanders