Analyst Has Interesting Theory On Why Browns Signed Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has delivered some unexpected developments, particularly with the addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

What initially appeared to be a straightforward depth move now carries deeper implications after Johnson made some revealing comments about the team’s quarterback situation.

During an appearance on ‘The Comeback’ podcast, Johnson offered insight into Cleveland’s current plans at the position.

“I think they’re going to roll with Kenny for right now,” Johnson said, referencing Kenny Pickett’s work with the first-team offense in recent workouts.

Those comments sparked considerable speculation around the organization’s true intentions.

Local Browns analyst Jonathan Peterlin presented a compelling theory about the real motivation behind Johnson’s signing.

“Was Diontae Johnson just brought in for Kenny Pickett? Even if he had very, very, very little success, he loved throwing Diontae Johnson the football. 137 targets,” Peterlin said.

"Are the Browns really telling us they brought in Diontae Johnson for Kenny Pickett?" 🏈 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin react to the #Browns WR's comments on the QB situation ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/u1j4g8pcWY pic.twitter.com/vMMpoHGthL — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 23, 2025

The connection between Johnson and Pickett runs deep from their Pittsburgh Steelers days. During Pickett’s rookie campaign, Johnson became his favorite target with 137 receptions.

Across their two seasons together, Johnson accumulated nearly 1,600 receiving yards and five touchdowns, establishing clear chemistry with the young quarterback.

Cleveland enters the season with a crowded quarterback room. Veteran Joe Flacco remains on the roster alongside rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Deshaun Watson continues his recovery from an Achilles injury while Pickett looks to rebound after spending last season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Johnson arrives seeking his own fresh start following a tumultuous 2024 campaign.

Whether his signing represents a calculated effort to maximize Pickett’s potential or simply reunites familiar faces, their established rapport could provide Cleveland’s offense with a reliable connection.

