Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Interesting Theory On Why Browns Signed Diontae Johnson

Analyst Has Interesting Theory On Why Browns Signed Diontae Johnson

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Has Interesting Theory On Why Browns Signed Diontae Johnson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has delivered some unexpected developments, particularly with the addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

What initially appeared to be a straightforward depth move now carries deeper implications after Johnson made some revealing comments about the team’s quarterback situation.

During an appearance on ‘The Comeback’ podcast, Johnson offered insight into Cleveland’s current plans at the position.

“I think they’re going to roll with Kenny for right now,” Johnson said, referencing Kenny Pickett’s work with the first-team offense in recent workouts.

Those comments sparked considerable speculation around the organization’s true intentions.

Local Browns analyst Jonathan Peterlin presented a compelling theory about the real motivation behind Johnson’s signing.

“Was Diontae Johnson just brought in for Kenny Pickett?  Even if he had very, very, very little success, he loved throwing Diontae Johnson the football. 137 targets,” Peterlin said.

The connection between Johnson and Pickett runs deep from their Pittsburgh Steelers days. During Pickett’s rookie campaign, Johnson became his favorite target with 137 receptions.

Across their two seasons together, Johnson accumulated nearly 1,600 receiving yards and five touchdowns, establishing clear chemistry with the young quarterback.

Cleveland enters the season with a crowded quarterback room. Veteran Joe Flacco remains on the roster alongside rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Deshaun Watson continues his recovery from an Achilles injury while Pickett looks to rebound after spending last season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Johnson arrives seeking his own fresh start following a tumultuous 2024 campaign.

Whether his signing represents a calculated effort to maximize Pickett’s potential or simply reunites familiar faces, their established rapport could provide Cleveland’s offense with a reliable connection.

NEXT:  Insider Names 'Best Pure Thrower' On Browns' QB Roster
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation