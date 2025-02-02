Browns Urged To Draft Standout RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are facing crucial decisions this offseason, and while quarterback discussions dominate headlines, their running back situation demands immediate attention.

With Nick Chubb’s recent injury marking a potential end to his era as the team’s lead rusher, the Browns must pivot to find their next backfield star.

Given their tight salary cap situation, the NFL Draft emerges as the most viable path to securing their future running back.

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal has spotlighted Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks as a potential solution for the Browns’ rushing needs.

Brooks’s impressive showing at the Shrine Bowl has caught the attention of draft analysts and could make him an appealing target for Cleveland.

“The 5-foot, 10-inch and 230-pound Brooks isn’t just a power back. The former Red Raider showed off agility and balance during his time in the Metroplex for the Shrine Bowl. With the expectation of a return to the wide-zone run game for the Browns with coach Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the vision and patience Brooks possesses would be an ideal match,” Easterling noted.

Beyond his prowess between the tackles, Brooks brings versatility as a capable receiver out of the backfield.

Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks is a savvy runner who displays good vision, patience, tempo, & anticipation to navigate traffic! Brooks pairs short area quicks with good lower half strength to wear down defenses mixing elusiveness & physicality!@just_tahj @TexasTechFB #WreckEm #NFL… pic.twitter.com/tROOc8ZlH6 — Noah K.M. Chang (@tr8s808) December 25, 2024

His stock has risen considerably in what’s shaping up to be a deep running back class, particularly after his standout performance at Texas.

The 22-year-old has established himself as Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher, powered by consecutive 1,500-yard seasons.

Brooks stands out among his peers with a combination of power running and pass protection abilities.

While he may not be the most elusive back in the class, his straightforward, north-south running style and no-nonsense approach could provide exactly what the Browns need in their backfield.

