Analyst Projects Browns Trading First-Round Pick In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns might not be able to get their franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This has been deemed as one of the weakest quarterback classes in years.

It’s often drawn comparisons to the class of 2022, which saw players like Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Kenny Pickett being taken – none of whom are starters or even with the team that drafted them three years later.

That’s why CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso believes they could put their No. 2 pick to better use by trading down in the first round.

“The Browns send No. 2 and No. 103 (fourth-rounder) to Las Vegas and get the Raiders’ first-rounder next year and No. 73 (third-rounder) in this draft,” Trapasso said.

In the latest edition of his mock draft, the analyst believes it would be a win-win for the Browns.

“Trading back from the No. 2 pick would be a win-win for this franchise that’s still severely hamstrung by the Deshaun Watson contract. Sure, there’ll be clamoring for a quarterback with that pick. And maybe GM Andrew Berry and Co. decide either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is worthy of that pick,” Trapasso said.

He believes the Raiders would then draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

The Browns, on the other hand, would draft WR/DB prospect Travis Hunter at No. 6.

As much as some fans would frown upon this thought, it actually makes plenty of sense.

The Browns will reportedly pursue a veteran signal-caller in free agency anyway, so they might use whoever they sign as a bridge quarterback.

The No. 2 pick is just too valuable to use on a player who might not be a franchise-caliber star.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward look like good prospects, but Hunter looks like a generational player.

The Browns could use help at multiple positions besides quarterback anyway.

