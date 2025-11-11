Browns Urged To Give Young WR Bigger Role On Offense

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of an offensive spark. They need someone to pick things up and give them the playmaker they’ve lacked for a while now.

Notably, that might come from a player who’s rarely gotten on the field this season. Malachi Corley has shown glimpses of explosiveness, and analyst Mac Blank is urging the Browns to give the young wide receiver a bigger role.

“Malachi Corley is now averaging 18.5 yards per rush this season. Vision and quickness in the open field is too good, the Browns have to figure out a way to up his touches,” Blank wrote on X.

Malachi Corley is now averaging 18.5 yards per rush this season Vision and quickness in the open field is too good, the #Browns have to figure out a way to up his touches pic.twitter.com/BwzMvAYF8R — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 10, 2025

Corley has drawn comparisons to players like Deebo Samuel. He can do damage out of the backfield as a ball carrier or line up as a pass catcher.

Players with that skill set are hard to find, and he might be what the Browns thought they would be getting when they had Elijah Moore. Corley is fast, and keeping that type of player on the field forces opposing defenses to stay honest in coverage.

The Browns’ offense isn’t creative and doesn’t use much trickery and motion. That being said, they should use the rest of the season to try different things and evaluate players in those roles.

They don’t have much talent at wide receiver, so it’s not like they need to make room for Corley by keeping someone else off the field. He can’t do much worse than some of the players they’ve tried to get involved in the passing game this season, and perhaps he can add a dimension the offense sorely needs.

