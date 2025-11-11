Dillon Gabriel Given Tough Report Card For Week 10 Performance

The Cleveland Browns got another look at their rookie quarterback. Once again, it wasn’t encouraging.

Dillon Gabriel hasn’t played like a starting-caliber NFL quarterback in five opportunities. He arguably hasn’t even looked like a potential long-term backup.

Following Cleveland’s latest loss to the New York Jets, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave Gabriel an unflattering C- grade for his Week 10 performance.

“[Kevin] Stefanski is correct that young players need time to improve. In Gabriel’s case, the growing concern is that he lacks the physical tools to fully execute an offensive system. He’s a rhythm, short-to-intermediate passer. As a result, he averaged under six yards per attempt in four of his five starts. For context, Gabriel’s average ranked 33rd among quarterbacks with at least five starts entering this past weekend’s action. Cleveland’s offense appears handcuffed with the third-round rookie behind center. For whatever the reason, the Browns’ coaching staff hasn’t seriously considered Shedeur Sanders as a starting option. At 2-7, the team will need to see what its other rookie quarterback can do,” Sobleski wrote.

The problem with Gabriel is that his many flaws cannot be coached or developed. While he could be a much better play processor, there’s nothing the Browns can do to make him taller or have a stronger arm.

Usually, NFL teams shy away from rookie quarterbacks who are older and lack impressive physical traits. One of those red flags is usually enough to ensure a player doesn’t even get drafted, yet the Browns saw a quarterback with those limitations and made him their starter.

The Browns run a predictable offense. But even when that hasn’t been the case or when there has been a chance for a big play, Gabriel is either too locked in on his first read or makes a poor throw that gives his receiver no chance at all.

Sanders may not be much better or a long-term answer, but he can’t be much worse. At this point, it’s only right that he gets a chance to show what he’s got.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Gets Nominated For Notable Rookie Award