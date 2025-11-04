Browns Urged To Make A Move For Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns need to revamp their offensive line.

That means adding young talent, and the sooner the better.

With that in mind, ‘More For You Cleveland’ urged the Browns to make a run at Evan Neal, as the New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade the 2022 first-round selection before the NFL deadline.

“This is a guy Andrew Berry should be all over, 25-year-old former top 10 pick, hope a change of scenery works for him,” MoreForYouCleveland wrote on X.

This is a guy Andrew Berry should be all over, 25 year old former top 10 pick, hope a change of scenery works for him. https://t.co/NbvlAohJct — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 4, 2025

Neal has clearly failed to live up to expectations as a No. 7 overall pick in 2022.

Yet, he could give the Browns some versatility, given his ability to play guard and tackle.

He’s still young and may only need to play for a different team to finally break out.

The Browns have two great guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, but Bitonio is likely to retire at the end of the season, and Teller is a pending free agent.

Teller claimed that he doesn’t want to be traded and would prefer to retire with the Browns, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

The Giants aren’t playing Neal and are actively shopping him, so it’s not like he would be a costly addition.

He’s a gamble, but that doesn’t mean it won’t pay off, as the talent is in there somewhere.

If the price is right, this is the type of move the Browns should be interested in, whether for this season or for the future.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Names QB Prospect He Loves For Browns