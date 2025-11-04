Bruce Drennan Names QB Prospect He Loves For Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 10 with a 2-6 record and no clear solution at quarterback.

The front office continues to back rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starter, giving him opportunities to prove he can lead the offense moving forward.

A vocal segment of the fanbase has pushed for Shedeur Sanders to take over, believing the change could provide a spark.

Neither option has generated much confidence through the first half of the season.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan recently pointed to a different prospect he believes could offer a long-term answer for Cleveland.

During his show, Drennan highlighted Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed after watching him perform against LSU in a statement win for the Aggies.

“This Marcel Reed from Texas A&M impressed me the other day. I watched the whole game against LSU. He throws bullets and can fire it downfield. He is a little on the skinny side, but he is as fast as can be, breaking out of the pocket to move the chains. I loved what I saw of him,” Drennan said on his show,” Drennan said.

Bruce has found a new QB prospect that he LOVES coming out in this class. #DawgPound "There's so many quarterbacks in that first round next year." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIb6p pic.twitter.com/mODa9rGywB — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 3, 2025

Reed has emerged as one of college football’s most dynamic quarterbacks.

He has thrown for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 349 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground.

For Cleveland, Reed represents an intriguing prospect to monitor heading into the next draft cycle, if he declares.

The Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft, and both will have chances to prove they belong at the NFL level.

Gabriel has started four games this season, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

His 26.8 QBR ranks second-worst among qualifying quarterbacks across the league.

