Browns Urged To Make Big Move To Address Key Position

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of areas of needed improvement coming off a 3-14 season that featured the worst offense in the NFL and a battered defense that looked worn down and depleted by Week 18.

While it was a quiet free-agency period for the Browns, the new talent brought in through the draft has fans incredibly excited, though there was one position that hasn’t been addressed much in recent months that has one analyst urging the team to make one last big move ahead of training camp.

During a recent episode of Baskin And Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram called in and mentioned that the only significant move he could foresee prior to Week 1 at this point would be a potential acquisition at wide receiver.

“When it comes to a significant move, the only one I could see possible is receiver. I don’t get a sense from Andrew Berry that he feels it’s necessary, a sense of urgency to go add to that room. I would disagree with him. When you just go to the wideout position, I feel they’re short. If there’s a big move to be made, I think it would have to come at the wideout spot,” Petrak said.

Cleveland brought in a pair of quarterbacks in the draft while signing Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well to clean up the quarterback position after another year that included four different starting QBs.

The team also used a pair of high draft picks on running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, while also using a third-rounder on Harold Fannin Jr. to serve as David Njoku’s counterpart at tight end, but the only move made this offseason to upgrade the wide receiver room was the Diontae Johnson signing.

Johnson was let go by three different teams last offseason, most notably being cut by the Baltimore Ravens after refusing to enter a game, so he isn’t a guy who can be relied upon at this point.

There are still a handful of intriguing veterans on the open market, and while the draft class suggests this offense will deploy a lot more two-tight-end sets, there is still a need for someone to step up at WR.

