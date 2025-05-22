Browns Urged To Make Bold Trade

The Cleveland Browns have moved on from Deshaun Watson.

If having team owner Jimmy Haslam go on record to admit they made a mistake by trading for him wasn’t telling enough, the team added four different quarterbacks to their roster this offseason, including two rookies.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly eager to come back this season, even after suffering a setback in his injury.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland urged the team to find him a trade partner.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that it would be in everybody’s best interest to move on from one another:

“I think it would be in everyone’s best interest, the Browns’ best interest, and Deshaun [Watson]’s best interest for him to move on to another team, to get him out of the locker room in Berea. I think his career is over in Cleveland, but I don’t think his career is done. Do you think there is a team in the league that would take a chance on a guy who’s gone through a lot on and off the field, but has a lot of potential and is a former three-time Pro Bowler?” Rizzo said.

Of course, that would be an ideal scenario for all parties involved, but it will be way easier said than done.

Even if Watson were healthy and hadn’t struggled with major injuries in the past, his steep salary for the next two years makes it almost impossible to trade him.

He hasn’t played well since he left the Houston Texans, and NFL teams are quick to move on when a player is no longer at his peak.

On top of that, he’s been too much of a distraction and a PR nightmare because of his well-known worrisome accusations.

