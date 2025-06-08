Browns Urged To Sign 6-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran wideout Diontae Johnson shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft.

While it was slightly disappointing to see that they didn’t draft a wide receiver, the fact that they brought in a proven player was encouraging.

However, it might not be enough.

That’s why Pat McGuire wants the team to double down and bring in another perennial Pro-Bowler.

Talking on “The Hanford Dixon Show,” McGuire made a case for the team to give Keenan Allen a call:

“One of the other names I would love for us to bring in is Keenan Allen, because he’s kind of a possession receiver. I don’t know if you guys caught this, but they were talking about how the offense is going to be a wide zone offense now, where they’re going to run the ball just like they did in 2020 and 2021, that could unlock Keenan Allen in the passing game. I would love to see him here,” McGuire said.

Should the #Browns bring in Keenan Allen to help the WR room? @p_mcguire18 wants to see it. #DawgPound "They were talking about how the offense is going to be kind of a wide zone offense." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0Ran pic.twitter.com/4aUm8cC7UT — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 7, 2025

Truth be told, it’s surprising to see that a player of Allen’s caliber is still a free agent at this point in the offseason.

Perhaps some people around the league know something the rest of us mortals are unaware of.

Allen didn’t have a good season with the Chicago Bears, at least by his standards, but it’s hard to blame him, all things considered.

Of course, he’s no spring chicken, but it’s not like the Browns need to make any sort of long-term commitment.

Even in this day and age, he would be a significant improvement in the pass-catching department for this team.

He’s a proven veteran who has shown over and over that he can be trusted to complete those difficult catches and keep the chains in motion.

If he still wants to play, it shouldn’t be too difficult to convince him to buy in and join the Browns on a team-friendly, ‘prove it’ kind of deal.

The Browns don’t necessarily need him, but having him would clearly make life easier for whoever’s under center.

