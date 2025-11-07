Browns Nation

Friday, November 7, 2025
Browns Veteran Earns Midseason Praise From Chris Simms

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Veteran Earns Midseason Praise From Chris Simms
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bleacher Ball)

 

Cleveland Browns fans had mixed reactions when the team decided to keep Myles Garrett through the trade deadline.

Some hoped the Browns would trade him to the highest bidder, believing it would be more beneficial to acquire additional draft picks and young talent rather than holding on to Garrett for a few more seasons.

Others recognize his immense value on defense. Even if the team is currently struggling, they understand the importance of having a player of Garrett’s caliber on the roster.

This season, Chris Simms has highlighted Garrett’s impact, naming him his Midseason Defensive Player of the Year.

“On a weekly basis, who are we talking about the most right now, and it’s Myles Garrett,” Simms noted.

Simms believes Garrett should be the front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award, putting him over Micah Parsons as the best defender.

In his eyes, Parsons is a great athlete who has plenty of highlight-reel plays, but Garrett has been consistently better to this point in the season.

Consistency is one of the markers of an elite player in this league, and Garrett certainly has that trait, which the Browns are eternally grateful for.

This team might not have a lot going for them at the moment, and their bright spots might be few and far between, but for the next few years, at least, they can be confident and grateful they have Garrett on their roster.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation