Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns Executive Calls Out Team For Tanking

Former Browns Executive Calls Out Team For Tanking

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Browns Executive Calls Out Team For Tanking
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves with a 2-6 record through their first eight games of the NFL season.

One of those wins was surprising, coming in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and the other wasn’t so, as they laid a beatdown on the also-struggling Miami Dolphins.

Besides those two wins, the Browns’ season has been disappointing for fans, and they’re in line to have another early-round draft pick in 2026.

Fans have voiced their frustration with the team’s performance on the field, but former Browns executive Joe Banner went even further during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

He openly criticized the Browns, suggesting they may be intentionally tanking the season.

“At this point, I think they’re trying to end up with as high a pick as they can,” Banner said.

He also questioned the team’s roster-building approach, noting that while several starting offensive linemen could be gone next season, the Browns failed to select a single lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trading Joe Flacco to a divisional rival was a baffling move, especially since he knew their offense well, and while the team’s record wasn’t what they wanted, they had a capable quarterback leading the charge.

Now, they’re left with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to take over the QB duties, which haven’t yielded the results they are looking for.

The Browns’ eyes might already be set on 2026, which could help them from a draft standing perspective, but Banner and other analysts are tired of this mindset.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Are About To Make Massive Changes
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation