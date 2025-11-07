Former Browns Executive Calls Out Team For Tanking

The Cleveland Browns find themselves with a 2-6 record through their first eight games of the NFL season.

One of those wins was surprising, coming in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and the other wasn’t so, as they laid a beatdown on the also-struggling Miami Dolphins.

Besides those two wins, the Browns’ season has been disappointing for fans, and they’re in line to have another early-round draft pick in 2026.

Fans have voiced their frustration with the team’s performance on the field, but former Browns executive Joe Banner went even further during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

He openly criticized the Browns, suggesting they may be intentionally tanking the season.

“At this point, I think they’re trying to end up with as high a pick as they can,” Banner said.

He also questioned the team’s roster-building approach, noting that while several starting offensive linemen could be gone next season, the Browns failed to select a single lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trading Joe Flacco to a divisional rival was a baffling move, especially since he knew their offense well, and while the team’s record wasn’t what they wanted, they had a capable quarterback leading the charge.

Now, they’re left with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to take over the QB duties, which haven’t yielded the results they are looking for.

The Browns’ eyes might already be set on 2026, which could help them from a draft standing perspective, but Banner and other analysts are tired of this mindset.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Are About To Make Massive Changes