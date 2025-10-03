Browns Nation

Friday, October 3, 2025
Browns-Vikings Game Sets New International Record

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have packed their bags to take their talents across the pond.

With Dillon Gabriel at the helm, Kevin Stefanski’s team will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a defensive battle.

That’s why, given both teams’ quarterback situations, it’s not much of a surprise to see such a low projected over/under total (35.5).

According to Vikings insider Kevin Seifert, not only is it the lowest projected total for any game this season, but it is also the lowest projected total for any international game in NFL history.

For the most part, international games have a tendency to go over the projected total, with referees often favoring showmanship and teams starring in shootouts.

Barring a shocking turn of events, that’s not going to be the case in Week 5.

For the Browns, Gabriel will be the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first career start in an international game, and chances are that Stefanski will be very conservative.

He may not want to put too much on his plate, especially with Quinshon Judkins looking so good and Brian Flores’ front seven being such a massive threat.

On the other side of the field, the Vikings will most likely go with Carson Wentz, as J.J. McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury.

Having Wentz has rarely done much to help an offense, and his tendency to turn the ball over is always a big concern.

The Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, so it wouldn’t be shocking if this low-scoring matchup is settled by a field goal.

Browns Nation