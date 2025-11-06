Browns Warned Against Risky Blockbuster QB Move

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has been a mess for most of the past few decades, but the QB situation heading into this season was potentially the messiest it had ever been in franchise history.

The Browns had a four-man competition for the starting gig between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, none of whom would likely even be on the team if the blockbuster trade for injured franchise QB Deshaun Watson had worked out better.

Flacco and Pickett are now gone, while Gabriel and Sanders are not inspiring much confidence about their potential.

Amid growing speculation about possible moves, 92.3 The Fan’s Jonathan Peterlin cautioned the team against making another major trade in search of a franchise quarterback.

“We need to be out of the Kyler Murray business. You’re not a .500 team with Kyler Murray as your quarterback,” Peterlin said.

It’s far too early to speculate whether or not Murray will be traded, especially considering the fact that he is on a $230 million contract that extends through 2028. The 3-5 Arizona Cardinals have shown signs of being more productive on offense since he has been injured, which has opened the door for speculation.

The optics of trading for Murray just a few years after trading for Watson would be a hard sell to this fanbase, so there is a very little chance that the front office would do something like this.

The Browns have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft, which could be where the next franchise quarterback comes from unless Gabriel or Sanders can inspire some real hope before then.

