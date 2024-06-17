Browns Nation

Monday, June 17, 2024
Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

By
Leave a Comment
A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Since 2001, the NFL granted HBO permission to produce the “Hard Knocks” series that features one team during training camp each year or during the season.

The NFL is making changes this year, allowing HBO to produce multiple series before and during the season.

Cleveland will be featured as one of the four teams in a new series from HBO that will produce for the first time an in-season, behind-the-scenes look at an entire division.

Analyst Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter that HBO will produce a “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” program that will debut in December.

The series will premier on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. and run weekly through the end of the season and during the NFL playoffs.

This will be the first time HBO has produced multiple series within the same year as the Chicago Bears – and first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams – are the subject of the series’ training camp version.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL as all four teams finished 2023 with a winning record and three of the four teams made the playoffs, a fact NFL Films vice president and head of content Keith Cossrow noted during a press release announcing the new series.

Cleveland was previously featured in 2018, and a memorable scene by former wide receiver Jarvis Landry highlighted the series run for the Browns.

The announcement noted that last season’s Hard Knocks had the highest viewership in the series’ history.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

