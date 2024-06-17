Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

Since 2001, the NFL granted HBO permission to produce the “Hard Knocks” series that features one team during training camp each year or during the season.

The NFL is making changes this year, allowing HBO to produce multiple series before and during the season.

Cleveland will be featured as one of the four teams in a new series from HBO that will produce for the first time an in-season, behind-the-scenes look at an entire division.

Analyst Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter that HBO will produce a “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” program that will debut in December.

For the first time, “Hard Knocks: In Season” will feature a division: the AFC North. It will debut Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, stream on Max, and will air subsequent Tuesdays through the end of the NFL regular season and continue into the NFL playoffs in January 2025. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 17, 2024

The series will premier on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. and run weekly through the end of the season and during the NFL playoffs.

This will be the first time HBO has produced multiple series within the same year as the Chicago Bears – and first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams – are the subject of the series’ training camp version.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL as all four teams finished 2023 with a winning record and three of the four teams made the playoffs, a fact NFL Films vice president and head of content Keith Cossrow noted during a press release announcing the new series.

Cleveland was previously featured in 2018, and a memorable scene by former wide receiver Jarvis Landry highlighted the series run for the Browns.

The announcement noted that last season’s Hard Knocks had the highest viewership in the series’ history.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries