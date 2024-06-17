Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries

The Cleveland Browns during the 1980s had a tough group of defenders that helped to create the Dawg Pound.

Defenders like Hanford Dixon, Chip Banks, Frank Minnifield, and Bob Golic composed a defense that went 49-29 from 1985 through 1989 and made the playoffs every year.

One thing that helped the team during that period was having players available for most of the season as injuries were less of an issue than Cleveland’s recent run of injuries has been.

In an interview “The Dawgs” Podcast shared on Twitter, Golic credited the harsher physical regiment players of his era endured before the football season to help prevent injuries during the season.

The 66-year-old former athlete also made a strong statement about today’s players, stating he believes the lack of contact has resulted in more injuries.

“I’m not calling them wusses or anything, I’m just saying their idea of when to come out was probably different than ours,” Golic explained.

Former #Browns NT Bob Golic talks about injuries in the NFL. Has the amount of injuries actually increased, or has the perception of injuries simply changed? Also, do the limited contact practices over the summer contribute to players' bodies not being conditioned for such a… pic.twitter.com/AVxcpWb32V — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) June 17, 2024

Golic contrasted the differences between his time and today’s game, noting that the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) limits the number of double-session practices to 8-10 total for this generation.

In contrast, Golic noted players during his era experienced double-session full-contact practices for “five weeks” before the season started.

Golic was later asked if he thought that lack of physicality was a part of the reason for more injuries, the former nose tackle immediately answered “yes” before the question was finished.

Golic played from 1979 until 1992, earning three Pro Bowl nods during his time in Cleveland.

