Browns Will Make Division History With New Stadium

The Cleveland Browns’ plans for a new stadium have been an open secret for years.

Now, with the team inching closer to that goal after securing some public funding, fans are getting to see what the new venue could look like.

Those who want the Browns to play indoors will finally have that dream come true, while the team makes history in the process.

“The Browns will become the first team in the AFC North with a domed stadium, offering a weather-proof, year-round venue while rivals like the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, [Baltimore] Ravens and [Cincinnati] Bengals remain outdoors in the elements that have defined AFC North football,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote on X.

The #Browns will become the first team in the AFC North with a domed stadium — offering a weather-proof, year-round venue while rivals like the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals remain outdoors in the elements that have defined AFC North football. Big picture: This opens the door… https://t.co/6JXxL3qWss — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 1, 2025

As Meirov pointed out, the dome also could host a Super Bowl, Final Four, concerts and many other year-round events.

A domed stadium for the Browns has been a controversial subject among fans.

Some claim that playing indoors would take away some of the beauty of AFC North football, as the division has always been known for its cold weather and snow games.

Others argue that while it might represent an advantage against other teams, it’s not the best for the fan experience, and it would be better to have a weather-proof stadium.

There can be strong arguments made for and against both sides.

What cannot be argued, however, is that it will be better for all parties involved to have a stadium that can host events year-round, and hopefully, even the final game of the NFL season.

NEXT:

Veteran Defender Named Browns' Most Underrated Signing