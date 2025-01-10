Browns Will Play A Regular Season Game In London In 2025

As some NFL teams prepare for the playoffs, each team recently announced their opponents for the 2025 regular season.

For the Cleveland Browns, they will play one of their regular-season games across the pond in London.

According to ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and the Jaguars are confirmed as two teams that will play a regular-season game in London next season.

Browns also playing a 2025 regular-season game in London, as are the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/gZ0vu8axyU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2025

Sending teams to play in Europe, despite a challenging travel schedule, has proven to be an effective marketing strategy for the NFL as it aims to expand the sport’s reach.

Cleveland finished the season with a tough 3-14 record.

The offense saw Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and even Bailey Zappe take over under center at one point.

Additionally, the team traded away Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills when they realized the season wasn’t going anywhere.

Superstar edge-rusher Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was just voted to his first Pro Bowl, were two of the team’s only bright spots.

For the front office, coaching staff, players, and the fanbase of the Browns, there is nowhere to go but up.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Veteran QB In Free Agency