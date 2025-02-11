Browns Will Reportedly Have New Alternate Helmets In 2025

The NFL is constantly looking to innovate and sell.

Notably, that often includes coming up with new uniforms and designs.

That happened again before the start of the 2024 season when 13 teams added new alternate helmets.

Now, according to a report by FanDuel’s Zach Cohen, the Cleveland Browns will get theirs.

Breaking: I can confirm multiple teams will be getting NEW alternate helmets this offseason 2 of them? The Browns & Steelers 🚨 I’m working to confirm the others this week For what they could look like + proof of credibility from my reports last yr, see my video & the thread👇 pic.twitter.com/VMzeL2FUNh — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) February 11, 2025

The NFL has eliminated the ‘one shell’ rule, which prohibited teams from using a second helmet in a color that differs from their primary colors.

That gave teams the freedom to introduce or bring back some new designs.

The league now permits teams to use a third helmet color in addition to their primary colors.

The Browns currently wear their signature classic orange and white helmet that was introduced to match their throwback threads.

According to Cohen, the Browns could introduce a brown helmet, which makes perfect sense given that their primary colors are brown, orange, and white.

He believes they could also put a logo on the helmet.

Hopefully, this new design will also come with better results.

The Browns struggled to live up to the expectations in 2024, winning only three games after making the playoffs in 2023.

Certainly, the fans will care more about other offseason moves, but it never hurts to look good on the field, even when you’re losing.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Stance On Possible Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers