Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns have their most winnable game of the young season so far on Sunday with a matchup against another 1-5 AFC foe in the Miami Dolphins, who are showing signs of imploding due to a broken locker room.

With the forecast projecting plenty of wind and rain, this could be one of the final bad weather games Browns fans get to experience before the new stadium opens in a few years, which could factor into why the Browns worked out six players on Friday to make sure there are enough warm and healthy bodies on the roster to get through Sunday.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a list of six players who the Browns worked out on Friday, which included guards Layden Robinson and Jack Conley, defensive backs Tre Hawkins, Tyron Herring, and Glendon Miller, and tackle Marcellus Johnson.

The Browns worked out these players today, per the transaction wire pic.twitter.com/aIcm5724Xn — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 17, 2025

With Jack Conklin at risk of missing Sunday’s game due to a concussion, his health is once again up in the air, and the massive 6’4” 307-pound Johnson would be a nice insurance policy just in case Conklin doesn’t make it back right away.

Conley is 24 and recently spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad, and considering how many injuries the offensive line has dealt with over the last couple of years, it wouldn’t hurt to give him a look.

It’s interesting that there are three defensive backs on this list despite the Browns welcoming Tyson Campbell into the fold, but with Martin Emerson on injured reserve, the depth has come into question.

There is no word on how well any of these guys performed in the workout, but the grind never stops for the Browns as they look to turn their 2025 season around.

Hopefully, some of these guys can be a part of that turnaround.

