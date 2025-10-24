Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots while searching for continued help with their struggling offense.

The organization hosted 6 offensive players for workouts on Friday, exploring reinforcements across multiple position groups.

Coming off a Week 7 victory, Cleveland is looking to sustain momentum against a red-hot Patriots team.

“Browns worked out Drake Dabney, Seth Henigan, Dymere Miller, Eli Pancol, Caden Prieskorn, Brenden Rice,” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported.

Cleveland’s focus on the wide receiver position was evident with three prospects brought in for evaluation.

Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was a seventh-round selection by the Chargers in 2024 and signed a four-year deal before being waived following the preseason.

The 23-year-old would bring name recognition and developmental potential to a receiver room seeking additional weapons.

Dymere Miller shattered multiple receiving records at Monmouth and entered the 2025 draft as a small-school prospect with explosive speed and special teams value.

Eli Pancol, a contested-catch specialist who went undrafted in 2025, briefly joined Jacksonville before his release and offers physicality at the position.

Uncertainty surrounding David Njoku’s availability for Week 8 prompted the Browns to evaluate tight end options.

Drake Dabney stands 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with experience at TCU and Baylor, offering smooth route running and reliable hands despite going undrafted.

Caden Prieskorn brings similar size at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds after spending time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before his recent release.

Seth Henigan was also among the workout participants after going undrafted in 2025.

The quarterback signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent before being waived during final roster cuts.

