New Browns Fullback Has Decided On His Jersey Number

The Cleveland Browns are getting many headlines for their offseason acquisitions, but some have flown under the radar a little bit. The signing of fullback Michael Burton, for example, didn’t receive the same response as their signing of Tytus Howard. But Burton could prove very useful to the Browns because of his years of experience.

Now, the vet has chosen his new jersey number.

“Cleveland Browns FB Michael Burton (@MikeBurtonFB) is wearing number 34. Last assigned to Jerome Ford,” Jersey Digits posted on X.

Cleveland Browns FB Michael Burton (@MikeBurtonFB) is wearing number 34. Last assigned to Jerome Ford. pic.twitter.com/EY0fMc5gmc — Jersey Digits (@jerseydigits) May 6, 2026

No. 34 is appropriate, considering that it is Burton’s age. Now, his job is to come to the Browns and show them that they made the right choice by giving him a contract.

It has been a while since Burton’s fans have seen him on the field. Sadly, he missed all of the 2025 season because of a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp with the Denver Broncos. His years of physical work caught up with him, but Burton is poised to be back at the start of 2026.

Burton was drafted back in 2015, having been picked by the Detroit Lions. Since then, he has played for five teams after the Lions: the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before coming to the Broncos for two years.

Injuries are a worry for Burton, but he has plenty of upside, too. He is six feet tall and nearly 250 pounds, capable of putting serious physical damage on his opponents. But during his 147 career games, Burton has only racked up 42 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Burton may not be the kind of player who will greatly move the needle, but he can provide presence for the Browns, and he won’t cost them too much either.

His signing didn’t provoke a major response from fans and analysts, but Burton could end up being a helpful and reliable part of the unit if he can stay healthy.

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