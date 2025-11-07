Browns Worked Out Former Bears Safety

The Cleveland Browns were relatively quiet in the run-up to this week’s trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t considering bringing new talent to the team. In fact, it is being reported that an NFL player attempting to finally prove himself recently worked out with the team.

According to Aaron Wilson, former Chicago Bears safety Mark Perry worked out for the Browns on Friday. But just because the Browns are working Perry out doesn’t mean they will sign him right away, or at all.

Safety Mark Perry worked out for the Cleveland #Browns today, per a league source. @TCUFootball alum repped by @VicEnwere1 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2025

Perry has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game, having spent time working with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old, who went undrafted out of TCU, is fast, which is obviously an important and attractive feature for a safety, but there hasn’t been any reporting about how big an impact he made during his workout. He hasn’t been able to carve out a reliable spot with any team so far, and that could raise some red flags with Browns fans.

This news also suggests areas of improvement that the Browns are focused on. Even if they don’t pursue Perry, there could be more players attempting to add depth to the safety position in Cleveland. The good news is that the Browns’ defense is their strongest feature, so they could take a chance on signing Perry, and if he doesn’t work out or receive much time on the field, it wouldn’t be a huge problem.

Some fans want to see the Browns do more than sign unproven and questionable additions to the roster, but they also feel relatively comfortable with the team’s current defensive lineup.

