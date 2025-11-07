Insider Reveals What He Heard About Paul DePodesta’s Departure

Many Cleveland Browns fans breathed a sigh of relief this week when it was announced that Paul DePodesta was leaving his position as chief strategy officer.

Instead of staying in the NFL, DePodesta is returning to the world of baseball and will take over operations for the Colorado Rockies.

A lot of Browns followers had grown tired of DePodesta and the team’s lack of progress, so some thought this was a choice made by Cleveland’s front office.

But speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi made it clear that leaving was solely DePodesta’s decision.

“I’ve been assured that this was DePodesta’s decision, that he wasn’t forced out,” Grossi said.

"I've been assured that this was DePodesta's decision, that he wasn't forced out," – @TonyGrossi on Paul DePodesta leaving the Browns. pic.twitter.com/u0PWIRk1lv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 7, 2025

Whether or not he was forced out, a lot of people are just happy to see him go.

He came to the Browns after years of working in baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets.

He was young and proven and brought an exciting energy that Cleveland hoped would result in season after season of big wins.

But instead, DePodesta’s tenure with the Browns was filled with lost opportunities, a bad record, and the Deshaun Watson debacle.

The fact that DePodesta wasn’t fired likely doesn’t sit well with some fans because that means that Browns ownership was comfortable with his work and wasn’t looking to let him go any time soon.

People were hoping that DePodesta’s exit marked a change in course for the team and, hopefully, a desire to adjust their approach moving forward.

Instead, it sounds like DePodesta was ready to move on and found a new opportunity in a different sport.

Regardless, this is a big change and hopefully the Browns will make the most of it and use it as an opportunity.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Hire