Browns WR Could Benefit With New Play-Caller

The Cleveland Browns are going to shake things up for the second half of the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently announced that he would give up offensive play-calling, with coordinator Tommy Rees handling those responsibilities from now on.

This would be an encouraging decision if it were the first time it happened, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

It happened last season when Ken Dorsey took over from Stefanski, but then got fired.

Yet, as pointed out by insider Tony Grossi, this could help Jerry Jeudy break out, as he had much better numbers when Stefanski wasn’t calling the plays.

So far, Jeudy has played 14 games with Stefanski as his play-caller, and he has 42 receptions for 523 yards and one touchdown in those games.

In 10 games with Dorsey, the wide receiver had 69 receptions for 963 yards and three touchdowns.

“If anyone should benefit with a change to Tommy Rees, it is Jeudy,” Grossi wrote on X.

Jerry Jeudy w/ 2 different play-callers: With Stefanski: 14g, 42 rec/523y/1 td

— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 3, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that the bulk of Jeudy’s best production came with Jameis Winston at quarterback, and he’s a very different QB than what the Browns have now.

Winston is going to sling the ball down the field, turnovers or not, while Dillon Gabriel doesn’t have the arm strength to live on deep passes.

Also, Jeudy broke out in a single game against his former team, the Denver Broncos, with a career-high 235 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches, which skews those stats a bit.

Rees might help Jeudy get open, but the wideout is the one who’s going to have to stop dropping passes.

So, while this has to be greeted with some skepticism, there may be some hope.

