Browns WR Draws Fine After Week 2 Incident

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has not had the best start to his 2025 season, and many have pointed fingers at him due to his three drops as part of the reason why Cleveland is 0-2.

Jeudy also called out the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary ahead of their Week 2 matchup, saying they posed “no challenges” to him getting open, but the jawing between Jeudy and Baltimore didn’t stop there.

Pro Football Talk shared that Jeudy was fined $14,491 for greeting Ravens fans with a double-barreled middle finger on Sunday.

Ask some #Browns fans and they’ll say it was $14,491 well spent https://t.co/cwR8yUcWek — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 20, 2025

Jeudy had just four catches for 51 yards in the Ravens game, bringing his totals to nine catches for 117 yards through two games with no touchdowns.

Expectations for Jeudy are high on the heels of his career year in 2024, and for the Browns’ offense to continue taking steps in the right direction, he has to re-establish himself as the consistent WR1 he was for much of last season.

There are a lot of unproven rookies and second or third-year players attempting to prove themselves within Cleveland’s offense, and Jeudy has to be better as a leader.

Calling out the opposing secondary to then post 51 yards and flip off the fans is not WR1 behavior.

Cleveland has a daunting Week 3 matchup with the 2-0 Green Bay Packers, and if the Browns are going to pull an upset, they need Jeudy to break out and post a big performance to help out Joe Flacco, who has four turnovers through two games.

