Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson’s Comeback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Despite only starting six games last year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gave fans and players a taste of what he’s capable of.

In those six games, Watson went 5-1, and perhaps his most impressive performance came against the Baltimore Ravens when Watson led them to a 33-31 comeback victory.

In the game, Watson led a masterful fourth-quarter drive to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Unfortunately, it was also Watson’s last game of the year, as he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.

Based on that performance and several others where he showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl days in Houston, Cleveland is eager to see what’s in store for next year.

Perhaps no one more so than Browns pass catchers, including wide receiver Elijah Moore (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Moore is echoing what everyone is thinking in regard to the fact that we have yet to see Cleveland’s full potential when Watson and all of his receivers are healthy.

Moore says that Watson is in the process of getting back and that everyone is on board with whatever his mental and physical recovery process is.

He went on to say that he, along with his fellow wide receivers and tight ends, is looking forward to connecting with Watson when he’s back and healthy.

Watson ended up throwing for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions in a year where he looked more like a game manager than an elite passer.

However, the hope is that if Watson, who is entering his third year with the Browns, can finally play a full season, the possibilities are endless for them.

Jalin Coblentz
Jalin Coblentz
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is

