Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

By

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 football season revealed a number of strengths for the Cleveland Browns.

However, it also revealed several weaknesses, one of which is the depth at the wide receiver position.

David Njoku has the tight end spot locked down, and Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore were a solid one-two tandem at wideout, but the offense struggled in games where either receiver was unavailable.

As such, expect the Browns to try to add another solid WR in the off-season, either via a trade or free agency.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, one potential wide receiver is Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills (via MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter).

Since entering the league in 2020 as the 128th overall pick, Davis has turned himself into a solid pass-catcher and deep-ball threat.

In four seasons with the Bills, Davis has totaled 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He’s coming off one of the best years of his young career, as he collected 45 receptions, 746 yards, and seven touchdowns in a year where everyone in Buffalo had a less-than-stellar offensive season.

Although he has yet to make a Pro Bowl, part of the reason for that is that Davis may not have been able to reach his full potential in Buffalo, as he’s had to play second fiddle to Stefon Diggs, not to mention the tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

The fact that Cleveland’s newly acquired offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, coached Davis for the past year and a half only adds fuel to the fire of potentially adding Davis to the roster.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

7 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

53 mins ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

1 hour ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

19 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Takes Issue With Teams Having Better Super Bowl Chances Than Browns

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

20 hours ago

browns helmets

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Notable Honor To Myles Garrett After 2023 NFL Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Says Browns Should Trade Deshaun Watson To NFC East Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Has Reportedly Made A Decision About Returning To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Can't Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Reveals Browns' Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

4 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear on Ken Dorsey

5 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchel Trubisky

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign Former Steelers QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Shuts Down Criticism Of Myles Garrett's DPOY Win

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet

Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Je'Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

6 days ago

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

No more pages to load