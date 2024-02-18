Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

The 2023 football season revealed a number of strengths for the Cleveland Browns.

However, it also revealed several weaknesses, one of which is the depth at the wide receiver position.

David Njoku has the tight end spot locked down, and Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore were a solid one-two tandem at wideout, but the offense struggled in games where either receiver was unavailable.

As such, expect the Browns to try to add another solid WR in the off-season, either via a trade or free agency.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, one potential wide receiver is Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills (via MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter).

Interesting tidbit from @MaryKayCabot here to end her column. The Gabe Davis connection with Ken Dorsey is something to watch over the next month for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/bxAYUmy6WZ — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) February 17, 2024

Since entering the league in 2020 as the 128th overall pick, Davis has turned himself into a solid pass-catcher and deep-ball threat.

In four seasons with the Bills, Davis has totaled 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He’s coming off one of the best years of his young career, as he collected 45 receptions, 746 yards, and seven touchdowns in a year where everyone in Buffalo had a less-than-stellar offensive season.

Although he has yet to make a Pro Bowl, part of the reason for that is that Davis may not have been able to reach his full potential in Buffalo, as he’s had to play second fiddle to Stefon Diggs, not to mention the tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

The fact that Cleveland’s newly acquired offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, coached Davis for the past year and a half only adds fuel to the fire of potentially adding Davis to the roster.