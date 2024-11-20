Browns WR Is Thriving With Jameis Winston At QB

The Browns are 1-2 since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but Jameis has added a completely new element to this offense that Deshaun Watson never did.

Winston has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his three starts, while Watson still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a Browns uniform in three years, and one player who has thrived with Winston is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Pro Football Focus shared on X that since Winston has taken over, Jeudy is tied for tenth in the league with 18 receptions, ranks fifth with 294 receiving yards, is tied for ninth with 94 yards after catch, and is tied for seventh with 13 first downs.

Jeudy had one catch in each of the previous three games before Winston took over, and with Jameis, he has at least five catches and 70 yards in each game.

Jeudy was brought in to be Watson’s No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper, but the two never truly blossomed and failed to develop any sort of consistent chemistry, but Winston is funneling him ten targets a game and rapidly getting on the same page with him.

Cedric Tillman has thrived since the Cooper trade as well and has also received 40 targets and three touchdowns over the last four games.

The Browns offense is still struggling to put up points consistently, but they are moving the ball through the air in a way they never did under Watson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a tough matchup this week, but the Browns did pull an upset over the Baltimore Ravens just a few weeks ago, so who knows what will happen.

