2 Browns Players Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The 2-8 Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers and are looking to get back on track after consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Injuries have plagued the team all year, and two more key members of the team are out for the Steelers game.

The Cleveland Browns shared on X that tight end Geoff Swaim and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. won’t play against the Steelers, leaving David Njoku and Jordan Akins to handle all the tight end snaps while Germain Ifedi will start at left tackle.

Wills has been in and out of the lineup while recovering from the brutal knee injury he suffered last season, and Dawand Jones had been filling in admirably before landing on injured reserve recently after suffering a broken leg against the Saints.

Wills has missed plenty of time this year and logged limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the team ultimately decided it’s not worth it to push him as he’s still recovering from that knee injury.

Swaim is dealing with a concussion and hasn’t practiced all week and has one reception this season, his first with the Browns.

This is going to be a tough matchup for the Browns, and we’ll see if the offense and Jameis Winston can keep up with a revamped Steelers offense that is 4-0 under Russell Wilson.

