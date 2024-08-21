Browns WR Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

Quarterbacks in the NFL need to have a strong line of communication and a bond with their pass-catchers, especially their wide receivers.

That’s especially true for the Cleveland Browns as the team implemented a new pass-friendly offense that will showcase three- and four-receiver sets this year.

While Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has displayed a strong bond with multiple wide receivers who returned this season, one of the newest athletes to join the squad has high praise for his quarterback’s work thus far.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared on Twitter a video with Cleveland wideout Jerry Jeudy as one of the newest members of the Browns’ roster shared his thoughts on how Watson has looked throughout the preseason training camp.

“Deshaun be looking good out here, putting the ball in the right spots, making the right reads,” Jeudy said.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy says he likes what he’s seen from Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/iEtLc3SoB9 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 20, 2024

Jeudy added that Watson is striving for perfection in everything he does, and it’s a trait that Watson shares with the former first-round draft selection.

The wide receiver noted that while Watson has not been perfect, “he’s doing his best to work toward that.”

Jeudy is expected to be among the starters when the 2024 regular season begins, especially now that he has healed from an injury he sustained during an offseason OTA session.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is entering his fifth season in the NFL after having played with the Denver Broncos for the past four years.

While in Denver, Jeudy recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 57 games he played in a Bronco uniform.

