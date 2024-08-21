Analyst Reveals Browns ‘Exploring The Possibility’ Of Trading 1 QB

Last season, the Cleveland Browns quarterback room had a revolving door as five quarterbacks played during the 2023 season with four starting contests due to injuries to Deshaun Watson.

The Browns spruced up their quarterback room during the offseason, retaining Watson and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson while adding veteran Jameis Winston and former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley.

With the team’s quarterback room looking solid and stable heading into the 2024 regular season, it’s expected that Cleveland GM Andrew Berry will field inquiries about trading for one of those four players as other teams start to experience injuries within their organization.

Those phone calls have apparently already started, according to analyst Zac Jackson.

Jackson shared on Twitter that the Browns have “been willing to explore the possibility of trading QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson” this year.

As the Browns go through the process of preparing to make their final summer roster decisions, they’ve been willing to explore the possibility of trading QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. https://t.co/5HiA5HVfVH — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 20, 2024

Currently, Thompson-Robinson is projected to be the third option at quarterback behind both Watson and Winston.

While Huntley has shown flashes of brilliance this offseason, the team is believed to favor their fifth-round selection from the 2023 NFL Draft.

In two preseason games, Thompson-Robinson has completed 27 of his 35 passes for 260 yards and an interception.

Thompson-Robinson has played in roughly half of each contest thus far, allowing the team to see that his accuracy and decision-making have improved from his rookie season.

Last year, Thompson-Robinson was 1-2 as a starter and played in eight games for the Browns.

In his final outing against Houston during the regular season, Thompson-Robinson sustained a hip injury and spent much of the offseason rehabbing that injury.

