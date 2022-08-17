Browns Nation

Browns Writer Shares An Intriguing WR Target On The Market

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

In a pass-happy league that is the NFL, the Cleveland Browns can still get more help at the position.

While they already have Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, the Browns can still add more assets beyond Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, and Anthony Schwartz.

Having more targets will improve their ability to complete passes to keep their drives moving.

Yes, their punishing run attack with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson can lead the way.

However, upgrading their receiving corps gives them a more complete offense.

That said, Dawgstable content contributor Matt Wilson revealed who the Browns should target.

Wilson tweeted, “If I were the #Browns I’d look really close at WR DeMarcus Robinson, who LV released last night. He was more than serviceable in KC throughout the passed few seasons. Would add much-needed speed and playmaking ability to the WR room.”

With Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Keelan Cole in their fold, the Raiders felt that they can continue to compete without Robinson.

But Wilson does have a point because Robinson would be a solid pickup for the Browns.

Over the last two seasons, he averaged 10.4 and 10.6 yards per catch.

Therefore, he can be a deep threat in the Browns’ passing game.

 

A Quick Glance At Robinson’s NFL Career

The former Florida standout was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Two years later, he won Super Bowl LIV with the squad.

He stayed with the Chiefs until 2021 before joining the Raiders.

However, Las Vegas released him weeks before the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old wideout is the nephew of Marcus Robinson who played in the NFL from 1997 to 2006.

