Browns Continue To See Results At Kicker

Last season, the Cleveland Browns claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers before their campaign started.

He did have some great moments like in Week 3 wherein he converted four field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.

Eventually, he ended up converting only 15 of 21 attempts which were not good enough for the squad.

They waived him last May after taking Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aside from being a national champion with LSU in 2019, York was also Second-Team All-SEC last year.

He was also First-Team All-SEC and a Second-Team All-American in 2020.

More importantly, the Texas native did not miss a field goal attempt in his last two years in college and only four through three years.

And so far, he has not disappointed during training camp.

#Browns K Cade York 6/6 with a long of 55 yards today. pic.twitter.com/ayQxXKAegg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 16, 2022

York Wins Training Camp Distinction

WEWS Reporter and Emmy-nominated sports journalist Camryn Justice shared York’s perfect day of converting six field goals, including a 55-yarder.

Showing his powerful and accurate leg also earned him the Maurice Bassett Award as the best performer during training camp.

Local reporters voted on that award which is given to the top-performing rookie at training.

Unofficially, he converted 22 of 24 field goal attempts throughout camp.

He also delivered in the clutch when head coach Kevin Stefanski allowed the team to skip post-practice meetings if he could convert a 45-yard kick.

Current Browns players that have won that award are Harrison Bryant, Greg Newsome II, and Myles Garrett.

Since every point is vital, York will be an asset for the Browns this 2022 season.

The field goals that he will convert can keep the Browns in contention for every game.