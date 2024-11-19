Bruce Drennan Believes Deshaun Watson’s Deal Could Have Surprising Consequences

The Haslams’ grand vision of a domed stadium in Cleveland’s suburbs stands in stark contrast to their team’s current reality.

The Cleveland Browns hit a new low Sunday, suffering a crushing 35-14 defeat to the New Orleans Saints that laid bare the franchise’s mounting problems.

A provocative theory from veteran sportscaster Bruce Drennan has added another layer to the Browns’ troubles.

He suggests Deshaun Watson’s record-breaking contract might have far-reaching consequences, potentially jeopardizing Cleveland’s future Super Bowl hosting aspirations.

During a recent episode of “The Bruce Drennan Show,” the broadcaster delved into the NFL owners’ discontent.

“The other owners are so peeved off at Haslam because of this Watson guaranteed contract where their quarterbacks are much better than Watson, and the agents of those quarterbacks can go to those owners and say, ‘hey, my guy’s superior to Watson. He got a guaranteed contract for this kind of money. We want more.'”

Could Deshaun Watson prevent the Browns from hosting a Super Bowl? "The other owners are so peeved off at Haslam because of this Watson guaranteed contract… when the dome is finally built, hey, why give Cleveland the Super Bowl?" presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwX9Q pic.twitter.com/HRWiFT18RM — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 18, 2024

Drennan expanded on this theory, noting,

“Those owners could be so peeved off at Haslam when the dome is finally built to say to Goodell or whoever’s Commissioner, ‘hey, Why give Cleveland the Super Bowl?’ Now that’s going to be, time will heal wounds, it’ll be years away before that dome is built, but it’s an intriguing thought.”

The prospect of Cleveland hosting a Super Bowl could indeed face resistance from NFL ownership.

Awarding such a prestigious event might be seen as tacit approval of the Watson deal, which has already sent ripples through quarterback contract negotiations league-wide.

Watson’s inconsistent performance only intensifies the scrutiny of Cleveland’s massive financial commitment.

While Drennan’s speculation might seem far-fetched, it highlights the complex web of relationships and consequences in NFL decision-making.

The Browns now find themselves at a crossroads, where their ambitious stadium plans intersect with the fallout from their controversial quarterback investment.

