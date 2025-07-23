Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Plan For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with questions surrounding their quarterback room.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland with something to prove after slipping in the draft, showing the disciplined approach and work ethic that made him a standout at Colorado.

While Sanders has impressed early, the Browns appear committed to taking their time with his development.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the organization has mapped out an extended timeline for the young quarterback.

“I think the plans for Shedeur, you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan heading to the opening of this season. I don’t think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys. They want to develop them over time, and one may develop quicker than the other. They probably think it’ll be Gabriel because of all the extensive work they’ve done on him. That’s why they drafted him higher. I can see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sundays,” Grossi said during a recent ESPN Cleveland segment.

Sanders currently sits fourth on Cleveland’s depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Despite the positioning, he has made his presence felt during OTAs and rookie minicamp.

His 77% completion rate during spring workouts topped the team, accompanied by nine touchdowns and just one interception.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has praised Sanders for his dedication, noting his early arrivals and commitment to mastering the playbook.

The rookie has also developed solid chemistry with teammates, displaying the poise and accuracy that helped him throw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season at Colorado.

Gabriel, selected two rounds earlier, has received more practice reps and faced tougher defensive alignments.

However, Sanders’ potential remains significant despite limited opportunities.

Cleveland faces a challenging early schedule with a Week 9 bye, suggesting they may prioritize veteran stability initially.

Should the offense struggle, pressure to give Sanders meaningful snaps could mount.

For now, he remains focused on development, though waiting four years for a player with his upside seems increasingly unrealistic.

