Bruce Drennan Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot.

The fans have had to endure a myriad of negative experiences, from not being able to watch the team play for years to today’s struggles.

That’s why Bruce Drennan has no doubt in his mind when it comes to the best fans in all of sports.

In the latest edition of his show, he doubled down on a statement he’s made multiple times: The Browns have the absolute best fans in sports.

Per Drennan, Cleveland fans are so loving, loyal, and unconditional that they should be considered the best fan base in all four major sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL).

Does Cleveland have the best fans in the world? Bruce Drennan thinks so! "Because they are the most loyal and loving of the most dysfunctional franchise of all four sports"

Drennan also says that they happen to root for the most dysfunctional franchise in all four major sports.

Truth be told, it’s almost impossible to deny that.

We’re talking about a small market that has struggled for decades now.

Outside of a good season every now and then, Browns fans have had to sit through some terrible years.

Now, just when it seemed like they were getting ready to compete at the highest level, the team regressed to a 3-win season, leading to Myles Garrett’s trade request.

Things might get worse in Cleveland before they get better, and the team might need to undergo a full-scale rebuild sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, the fans will remain by their side and continue to show their unwavering support for this team, regardless of the circumstances.

