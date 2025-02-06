Browns Are Interviewing Giants Assistant For TE Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns are still looking to round out their offensive coaching staff.

With Tommy Rees promoted to offensive coordinator and Mike Bloomgren joining as the new offensive line coach, there are still some vacancies available.

With that in mind, they’ve turned to a familiar face.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the team will interview New York Giants assistant quarterback coach Christian Jones to become its new tight ends coach.

Notably, they had also interviewed him early in the offseason for their QB coach position.

Notably, they had also interviewed him early in the offseason for their QB coach position.

Jones has been the Giants’ assistant quarterback coach for the past two years.

He had previously served as an offensive assistant.

Notably, he’s also quite familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski, as he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive quality control coach and an assistant wide receivers coach.

He played wide receiver himself and spent four years at Northwestern from 2011-2015.

New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will reportedly be very involved with the tight ends and quarterback, but he clearly has a lot on his plate.

The Browns understand they cannot afford to experience the same issues as last season, and they will place significant emphasis on getting their offense back on track for the upcoming season.

Kevin Stefanski will have his hands heavily in the offense, going back to calling plays after briefly giving up those duties to Ken Dorsey.

Clearly, having a familiar face around will help make a smooth transition.

