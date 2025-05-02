Bruce Drennan Gives Browns Harsh Draft Grade

The Cleveland Browns have been perhaps the league’s most intriguing team before, during and since the 2025 NFL Draft.

They shook the football world by trading the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars and passing on Travis Hunter before eventually drafting two quarterbacks, including fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.

With a draft as controversial as this one comes a variety of takes, and Bruce Drennan’s outlook on the Browns’ efforts is bleak, to say the least.

During a recent episode of “Bonus Time,” Drennan expressed serious doubt about the biggest move the Browns made and gave them a barely passable grade because of it.

“At best, I can give the Browns a D, at best,” Drennan said. “Because I do like the players that I acknowledged, but this passing on Hunter, in my opinion, is a catastrophic mistake.”

Giving draft grades comes with the territory, but none of them really mean anything until the players have a chance to take the field.

However, passing on Hunter was a bold move that put Cleveland’s front office under the microscope, because if it doesn’t work out, it is the kind of deal that gets people fired.

Cleveland wasn’t one player away from becoming a contender and recouped quite a few assets in the deal, which were needed on the heels of the Deshaun Watson trade that drained the organization of so many picks.

The grade feels harsh, but Drennan and all the other critics will come around if the Browns win games.

