Bruce Drennan Likes 1 College Prospect For Browns In 2025

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns are experiencing some better days since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, but you are only as good as your record, and that record has the Browns firmly in the mix for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many fans are clamoring for a quarterback due to how awful the Deshaun Watson contract has played out, but ESPN recently mocked a different major talent to the Browns, much to the delight of Bruce Drennan.

Drennan discussed ESPN’s recent mock draft, which projected Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter to the Browns early in the first round.

He liked the pick, saying, “I don’t think our QB of the future is in this draft.”

ESPN mocked Travis Hunter to the Browns in their latest mock draft… Bruce likes that pick. "I don't think our QB of the future is in this draft." presented by https://t.co/WQBzvIwpki pic.twitter.com/H58sJyyPDb — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 1, 2024

There’s not an easy way out of Watson’s contract, as he has two more years on his deal with a $72.9 million cap hit in each of those years.

Winston has been better than Watson was, and there’s a world where the team retains Winston to serve as insurance in case Watson flops again next season once he recovers from his torn Achilles.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are projected to be the top quarterback prospects in this draft.

Still, Drennan would prefer Hunter, who fills a significant need on each side of the ball and takes the Browns out of the mix for a quarterback in a class that many have described as shaky.

There is no surefire No. 1 pick in this draft at the quarterback position, so even though Browns fans want a new QB, it could be best to wait a little longer.

