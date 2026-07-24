Bruce Drennan Pushes Back On Hype Around Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders enters his second NFL season with plenty of momentum behind him after closing out last year as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, and much of the fan base is eager to see him build on that finish. Not everyone is buying into the excitement just yet. Longtime Cleveland sports voice Bruce Drennan made that clear this week, offering a blunt reality check on where Sanders actually stands heading into a pivotal training camp.

Drennan did not hold back when discussing whether Sanders has already proven himself as the long-term answer at quarterback for the Browns.

“Did he look and play like a rookie? Absolutely. And were you convinced by what he did show that he’s our quarterback of the future? Of course not. It’s ludicrous to even say so,” Drennan said.

"And were you convinced by what he did show that he's our quarterback of the future? Of course not. It's ludicrous to even say so." #DawgPound@Bruce_Drennan isn't on the Shedeur Sanders hype train. pic.twitter.com/pUVGwt2Tfy — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 24, 2026

Sanders showed flashes of real promise during his first year taking snaps for Cleveland, most notably closing the season with wins in his final two starts. Those performances were enough to spark real optimism among Browns fans looking for stability at the position after years of instability under center. Drennan believes that Sanders still has plenty to show before anyone should be crowning him the franchise quarterback.

The Browns quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Sanders is expected to be one of the more closely watched storylines in the entire league. Todd Monken has made clear this decision will come down to performance on the field. The Browns coaching staff will be watching every practice rep and preseason snap closely, and how Sanders performs will ultimately determine his role in Week 1 of the regular season.

For now, Sanders remains in the middle of a genuine competition, and voices like Drennan are making sure Browns fans remember that distinction. How he answers those doubts once padded practices begin will go a long way toward shaping how this quarterback battle plays out.

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