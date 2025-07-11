Bruce Drennan Says Browns Made ‘Big Mistake’ With Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are set to open a new stadium in Brook Park at the start of the 2029 NFL season, which coincides with when the team’s current lease is up at Huntington Bank Field at the conclusion of the 2028 season.

The building of a new stadium has been a controversial subject due to the fact that $600 million of taxpayer money is being allocated to it, but Bruce Drennan recently pointed out another big mistake that likely led to this whole debacle.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan said that if the Browns wanted a domed stadium so badly, they should have made the current stadium a dome back when they originally built it.

“The mistake was made when they built this current stadium. They should’ve built a dome then. I was on radio screaming they should’ve built a dome, and they would eventually regret it. Here it is. It finally came to fruition all these decades later. They missed the boat back then,” Drennan said.

Bruce called for the #Browns to build a dome on Huntington Bank Field years ago and now it's resulting in the move to Brook Park. #DawgPound "The mistake was made when they built this current stadium." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIb6p pic.twitter.com/yPn9X37H5E — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) July 10, 2025

The dome is being built for financial purposes as the city will then be able to host more events year-round, such as the Super Bowl, WrestleMania, the Final Four, and various concerts that otherwise wouldn’t be able to take place due to the weather.

The taxpayer funds, the dome, and the location have all received a lot of pushback from a fanbase that has been dragged through the mud too many times to give this organization any benefit of the doubt.

Winning cures everything, and the Browns haven’t done nearly enough winning to get this fanbase excited about a new stadium.

They have a few years to turn the narrative around, but as of now, this new stadium is not going over well.

NEXT:

Analyst Urges Browns To Extend Veteran Star