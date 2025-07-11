Analyst Urges Browns To Extend Veteran Star

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal decision as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Veteran tight end David Njoku enters the final year of his four-year, $54.75 million contract, creating a complex financial situation for the organization.

Analyst Ken Carman recently weighed in on the situation, advocating for the Browns to secure Njoku’s services long term.

“I would extend David Njoku’s contract with the Browns,” Carman stated.

Following a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him record 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns, the veteran tight end encountered obstacles in 2024.

Injuries and quarterback inconsistency contributed to an uneven season, though he maintained his status as a trusted target and respected locker room presence.

Reports suggest mutual interest between Njoku and the Browns regarding a contract extension, even if negotiations don’t conclude before the upcoming season begins.

Carman emphasized the importance of Njoku’s experience and rapport with the team’s quarterbacks as crucial elements for maintaining offensive stability amid constant personnel changes.

The Browns could explore alternatives like applying the franchise tag or allowing Njoku to leave for a compensatory pick.

However, Carman warned against such moves, describing them as potentially risky gambles.

With nearly a decade of NFL experience and physical attributes perfectly suited for Kevin Stefanski’s tight end-heavy offensive scheme, Njoku’s value remains evident.

As the Browns anticipate major roster changes in 2026 and continued quarterback uncertainty, extending Njoku would provide essential continuity, veteran leadership, and a dependable target for whoever wins the QB battle.

