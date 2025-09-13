Bruce Drennan Says Browns Will Be ‘Fired Up’ On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 2 as heavy underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens, but they carry motivation beyond just bouncing back from their opening loss.

Baltimore’s 30th anniversary celebration adds emotional fuel to an already heated rivalry.

The Browns showed resilience in their 17-16 loss to Cincinnati and appear ready to channel perceived disrespect into a statement performance.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan believes the Browns will use last week’s disappointment and Baltimore’s anniversary festivities as motivation to be ‘fired up.’

“They may simply play well enough to win, and I think the Browns players are going to be so angry about losing that first game to Cincinnati. It’s a divisional rivalry. And get this—Baltimore is celebrating the anniversary of Art Modell moving the Browns to Baltimore to become the Ravens. That’s all the more reason the Browns will be motivated to give the Ravens a game here,” Drennan said.

"Baltimore is celebrating their anniversary of Art Modell MOVING the #Browns to Baltimore to become the Ravens." Bruce thinks the #Browns will come out of the gates FIRED UP after a loss last week and Baltimore mocking us. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/1ZKmjfT25d — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 12, 2025

Cleveland faces an 11.5-point spread at M&T Bank Stadium, a number that has become bulletin-board material throughout the week.

Myles Garrett has been vocal about the perceived disrespect, while teammates Denzel Ward and Jerry Jeudy have echoed similar sentiments about being undervalued.

The historical weight of this matchup cannot be understated.

The Ravens franchise began when Art Modell relocated the Browns in 1996, a move that remains painful for Cleveland fans.

Cleveland showed encouraging signs despite their Week 1 defeat.

Joe Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown, while rookies Dylan Sampson and Harold Fannin Jr. displayed promising flashes in their debuts.

The Browns’ defense faces its biggest test yet against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Cleveland has prevented opposing passers from reaching 300 yards in 29 consecutive games, a streak that will be severely challenged.

A victory in Baltimore would represent more than just an upset for Cleveland.

It would serve as a statement that the Browns are ready to silence their critics and prove they belong among the division’s elite contenders.

