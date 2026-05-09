Rookie Defender Says He’s ‘Excited’ To Learn From Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns solved most of their roster needs during a very successful offseason. They rebuilt their offensive line with veteran acquisitions and multiple picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they added two rookie wide receivers within their first three selections.

The Browns did use eight of their 10 picks on offensive players, which makes sense when considering they have had one of the top-rated defenses over the past three seasons. It is led by Myles Garrett, who last year set the NFL record for sacks in a season.

So, that might lead one to believe that Cleveland doesn’t need pass-rushing help. However, the next closest player to Garrett in sacks, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, had just 6.5, and he is coming back from a season-ending quad injury.

After failing to add an edge rusher this offseason, the Browns are turning to an undrafted free agent to help solve that problem. They signed Logan Fano, the older brother of first-round pick Spencer Fano, almost as soon as the draft ended.

Now taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp, Logan Fano said he’s “excited” to learn from Garrett as he tries to prove he is worthy of an NFL roster spot.

“There’s no better situation I could ask for myself than to have a chance to learn from the best of all time. that’s something I’m not going to take for granted, and I’m excited for the opportunity,” Fano said.

The Browns did try to address the need during the free agency period when they offered a contract to Buffalo Bills edge rusher AJ Epenesa. However, he was unable to pass his physical, the Browns did not sign him, and he remains on the market.

Logan Fano likely would have been one of the 257 picks in the seven rounds of this year’s draft had it not been for his lengthy injury history. He has suffered a torn ACL three times, dating back to high school.

He overcame that to become a productive college player. As a teammate of his brother at Utah, Logan Fano had 10.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss over three seasons.

The Fano brothers could line up against each other at times during this minicamp, which would be an interesting start to their very different NFL journeys.

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