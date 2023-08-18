Cade York Still Confident After Missing 2 Game-Winning FGs

Is it possible for a kicker to be cocky after missing a pair of game-winning field goals?

Confidence is definitely not an issue for the Cleveland Browns’ struggling kicker, Cade York.

York shrugged off his two failed attempts to win last night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, via Camryn Justice.

#Browns K Cade York after the game says his confidence is not a problem and he's focused on getting right for the regular season. "Trying to take off at the right tie of the year. I don't think the preseason so far has been a good indication of how I've been kicking so far." pic.twitter.com/asFFeiUwGD — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2023

And he seems to be on the same page as head coach Kevin Stefanski about the role of preseason.

Could York be warming up for a stellar 2023 NFL season?

Fans are not as confident as the kicker is about the odds, calling for a kicking competition, if not also for York’s release.

But that does not appear to be in the cards, according to Stefanski.

And now it is up to York to get into a kicker’s groove in time for the September 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are several veterans and a few young kickers available in free agency.

Veterans like Robbie Gould or Mason Crosby could serve as sounding boards or mentors for York.

And if Andrew Berry plans to sign a young practice squad kicker in September, why not bring him in now?

Officially, the word is that York will kick his way out of his preseason slump.

Browns kicker Cade York missed a pair of potential game-winning field goal attempts Thursday night, continuing a concerning trend for Cleveland fans. 🎥 @awfulannouncingpic.twitter.com/KuVuSYMSGj — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 18, 2023

While he made three field goals in the Eagles game, at least one of those was a breeze away from a miss.

And he admitted he might have overcompensated for his initial slice of the first game-winning attempt.

That second chance was drilled just to the left of the uprights.

But, “it is what it is” and York is as confident as Stefanski that he will figure things out soon enough.